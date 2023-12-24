Home

Sports Ministry Suspends Sanjay Singh-Led Newly-Formed WFI Body, Says ‘Complete Disregard To Sports Code’

Sanjay Singh was elected as the new WFI chief. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry has suspended the newly-former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) body led by Sanjay Singh on Sunday. It means no wrestling events will be taking place until further notice. In an official press release, the Ministry stated some of the decisions that were taken by the WFI did not go with the existing rules and regulations and were ‘hasty’.

It also stated that the newly-elected body appears to be in complete control of former office bearers in ‘complete disregard to the Sports Code’.

Sanjay, who is believed to a close aide to former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused for sexually harassing female wrestlers, was elected as the new WFI chief on December 21. Soon after his appointment, Sanjay announced that the U-15 and U-20 nationals for Wrestling will take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year.

To this, secretary Prem Chand Lochab demanded postponement of the junior Nationals, saying the president did not follow rules while announcing the dates for the competition. “This announcement is hasty, without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers who are to take part in the said nationals and without following the provisions of the constitution of WFI,” read a part from the release by the Sports Ministry.

