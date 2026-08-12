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Sports Ministry suspends Table Tennis Federation of India indefinitely for governance deficiencies

In a statement by the Sports Ministry, it said that the IOA will work closely with the International Table Tennis Federation in setting up an internal regulatory mechanism and the ad-hoc committee till the time proper governance and transparency is restored

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated: August 12, 2026, 5:07 PM IST
TTFI
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya interacts with Commonwealth Games 2026 medallists during a ceremony at 1, Tughlak Road in New Delhi on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar)

In a latest development, the Sports Ministry has decided to suspend the recognition of the Table Tennis Federation of India with immediate effect due to governance issues. This comes only weeks after India hosted the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 at the Thyagraj Stadium.

The Indian team had produced a sensational performance in the tournament with the host nation winning gold medals in men’s, women’s singles and team as well as in mixed doubles. Despite such a successful outing, the body that oversees all Table Tennis affairs in the nation, has been indefinitely suspended due to governance lapses.

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Therefore, the Sports Ministry has now asked the Indian Olympic Association to constitute an ad-hoc committee to temporarily oversee the sport. The main reason behind TTFI’s suspension is the lack of transparency and failure in conducting elections within the set time frame with the Ministry reportedly getting an “unsatisfactory response” to a show cause notice issued earlier this year.

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In a statement by the Sports Ministry, it said that the IOA will work closely with the International Table Tennis Federation in setting up an internal regulatory mechanism and the ad-hoc committee till the time proper governance and transparency is restored.

“The IOA, in consultation with the international body (ITTF) will take appropriate action to create an internal regulatory mechanism, including the constitution of an ad-hoc committee, till such time that a duly constituted governance structure is restored in TTFI,” the ministry order read.

The TTFI is currently led by Meghna Ahlawat, its first female president. She took charge in December 2022 and is married to Haryana politician Dushyant Chautala, whose father, Ajay Singh Chautala, previously headed the organization.
The federation has faced continuous trouble over the past several months. In January, it suspended Secretary General and former player Kamlesh Mehta over alleged financial irregularities.
Mehta challenged the action in the Delhi High Court, which eventually set aside his suspension. While critics linked the move to an internal power struggle, the TTFI denied these claims, stating the decision was made to protect transparency and collective decision-making.
Controversy surfaced again when top player Manika Batra was dropped from the Asian Games squad for not meeting domestic play requirements. Batra strongly criticized the move, calling the selection process unclear and unfair, and asked the Sports Ministry to step in.
The Sports Ministry intervened and issued a show-cause notice to the federation. Finding the TTFI’s response unsatisfactory, the ministry highlighted several issues, including poor player welfare and delays in conducting last year’s National Championships.
It also noted that the TTFI consistently ignored government directions, lacked democratic functioning, and failed to maintain proper accountability. Furthermore, although elections are due this year, the federation has not yet announced any timeline or process.
This is not the first time the body has faced severe scrutiny. In February 2022, the Delhi High Court suspended the TTFI following a petition by Batra over her exclusion from the Asian Championships. Expressing shock at the state of affairs within the body, the court appointed an administrator to manage its operations until new elections restored the federation in December 2022.

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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