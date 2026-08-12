Sports Ministry suspends Table Tennis Federation of India indefinitely for governance deficiencies

In a statement by the Sports Ministry, it said that the IOA will work closely with the International Table Tennis Federation in setting up an internal regulatory mechanism and the ad-hoc committee till the time proper governance and transparency is restored

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Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya interacts with Commonwealth Games 2026 medallists during a ceremony at 1, Tughlak Road in New Delhi on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar)

In a latest development, the Sports Ministry has decided to suspend the recognition of the Table Tennis Federation of India with immediate effect due to governance issues. This comes only weeks after India hosted the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 at the Thyagraj Stadium.

The Indian team had produced a sensational performance in the tournament with the host nation winning gold medals in men’s, women’s singles and team as well as in mixed doubles. Despite such a successful outing, the body that oversees all Table Tennis affairs in the nation, has been indefinitely suspended due to governance lapses.

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Therefore, the Sports Ministry has now asked the Indian Olympic Association to constitute an ad-hoc committee to temporarily oversee the sport. The main reason behind TTFI’s suspension is the lack of transparency and failure in conducting elections within the set time frame with the Ministry reportedly getting an “unsatisfactory response” to a show cause notice issued earlier this year.

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In a statement by the Sports Ministry, it said that the IOA will work closely with the International Table Tennis Federation in setting up an internal regulatory mechanism and the ad-hoc committee till the time proper governance and transparency is restored.

“The IOA, in consultation with the international body (ITTF) will take appropriate action to create an internal regulatory mechanism, including the constitution of an ad-hoc committee, till such time that a duly constituted governance structure is restored in TTFI,” the ministry order read.