IPL 2020 will begin on March 29 and the final of the 13th edition of India’s Premier T20 tournament will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on May 24, the IPL Governing Council confirmed on Monday.

Among other things discussed at the Council meet in New Delhi are there will be no change in time for IPL night games and they will start at 8:00 PM IST. There will be six double-header games in total first the first match of the starting at 4:00 PM IST. There will also be an IPL All-Stars Game prior to the start of the IPL 2020 on March 23, however, the venue for the high-profile game has not been decided.

“There will be no change in the timing of IPL night games. It will start from 8 pm like earlier years. There was discussion about 7:30 pm but it’s not happening,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told reporters after the meeting. “We will have only five doubleheaders (4 pm and 8 pm) this time. IPL final will be held in Mumbai.”

“It will be an IPL All Stars Game three days before start of IPL. The venue is not Ahmedabad as it is still not match ready. We have not decided on where we will make the donation,” the former India captain said.

Another major addition to this season will be the introduction of concussion substitutes and the no-ball rule (TV Umpires to monitor no-ball). “The concussion substitute and the no-ball rule are new additions for the season,” Ganguly added.