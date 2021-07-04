New Delhi: Euro 2020, Copa America 2021, Wimbledon 2021 – it has been an action-packed sports week with all these big events. Add to that the Tokyo Olympics, limited-overs series of India’s tour of Sri Lanka, Formula One to name a few will keep the sports aficionados on the edge of their seats. Also Read - Wimbledon 2021 Day 6 Results: Roger Federer Enters Round 4, Nick Kyrgios Pulls Out Due to Injury

We have encapsulated all the important stories of 4th July 2021 into one Sports Bulletin to get you covered. Let's take a look at the top stories of the day:

Football

EURO 2020:

The European Championship has its last four teams in Italy, Spain, Denmark and England. On Saturday, Denmark defeated the Czech Republic by 2-1 whereas England thrashed Ukraine by 4-0. The semifinal stage will begin on 7th July.

Pierre Emile Hojbjerg Emotional reaction: Denmark has had a roller coaster ride in the ongoing Euro 2020. The Danish Team lost their opening two matches but since then have made an inspiring comeback and have made it to the semifinal of European Championships after a long gap of 29 years.

Copa America 2021: Just like Euro 2020, Copa America will also enter its semifinal stages. Brazil will face Peru in the first semifinal whereas Argentina will take on Colombia in the second semifinal.

Messi goes past Ronaldo: Lionel Messi continued to do Messi things in the ongoing Copa America. The talisman scored his 58th goal from a free-kick spot and went past his rival, Cristiano Ronaldo’s record.

Cricket

Steven Smith Opens up on Injury struggle: Australia’s talisman batsman Steven Smith is known for his determination and gumption. Smith revealed how he struggled with the pain while playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. Smith has his eye set on the Ashes and is even ready to skip T20 World Cup.

Salman Butt on Rahul Dravid: Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes India’s tour to Sri Lanka is an opportunity for head coach Rahul Dravid to create future champions for the team. Dravid has already done a fine job in getting the best out of the players at the Under-19 and India A level and he has helped the young guns in taking giant strides at the top level.

Smriti Mandhana takes a blinder: India’s women team has taken giant strides in fitness level and the same is palpable in their performances on the field. Smriti Mandhana may have failed with the bat in the first two games, but her catch in the outfield that led to the dismissal of Natalie Sciver for 49 during the third ODI against England on Saturday, has earned her accolades.

Team India wants Prithvi Shaw to replace injured Shubman Gill for England Tests: It has been reported that Team India wants Prithvi Shaw to replace Shubman Gill for the five-match Test series against England. The national team has already submitted a formal request to send Prithvi Shaw to England to replace injured Shubman Gill, as reported by the Times of India.

Harbhajan Singh picks his All-time XI: India’s veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has picked his all-time XI in which he named former Indian skipper MS Dhoni as captain. The Turbanator celebrated his 41st birthday yesterday (3rd July) and wishes poured for him on all social media handles from across the globe.

India has a chance to beat England, feels Ian Chappell: The legendary Ian Chappell feels India has an “even-money chance” of beating England in their own backyard in the upcoming five-match Test series owing to a formidable pace-bowling unit. He says India, notwithstanding, their loss in the final of the World Test Championship final to New Zealand, has become a “pace-bowling proficient” team in recent years, joining the likes of the West Indies and Australian sides of the past.

Tennis

Wimbledon 2021: Eight-time champion Wimbledon Champion Roger Federer confirmed his place in Round 16 whereas Nick Kyrgios had to pull due to injury.

Tokyo Olympics 2020:

Tokyo Olympics is all set to begin from July 23 but the Covid-19 scare is still on. One of the members of the Serbian Rowing team has tested positive in Tokyo.

