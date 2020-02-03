Sports News Today February 3 – Bangladesh international Tamim Iqbal became only the second player in Bangladesh first-class cricket to register a triple-figure score with an unbeaten 334 for East Zone against Central Zone in the 2nd match of Bangladesh Cricket League at Dhaka on Sunday.

With this, Tamim, who is the all-time highest run-getter for Bangladesh in all three formats combined with 12879 international runs, also notched up the highest individual score in the Bangladesh first-class history. Raqibul Hasan was the previous record-holder when he scored an unbeaten 313 during the 2006-07 season playing for Sylhet against Barisal.

Tamim’s knock came after East Zone has dismissed Central Zone for 213 in the first innings. Opening the innings with Pinak Ghosh, Tamim got together for a partnership of 62 runs for the first wicket with Ghosh, who was removed for 26 by Shuvagata Hom. with Skipper Mominum Haque, Tamim notched up a partnership of 298 for the second wicket.

Haque made 111 before falling to Mukidul Islam. For the third wicket, Tamim enjoyed the company of Yasir Ali as the duo put on an unbeaten 197 runs for the third wicket. East Zone declared their innings at 555/2. Tamim’sknock came off 426 balls at a strike-rate of 78.40 and was laced with 42 fours and three sixes.

In the second innings, Central Zone have been reduced to 261/5 on the final day, trailing East Zone by 81 runs. In Central Zone’s first innings, East Zone’s Taijul Islam claimed 5/58 while in the second Nayeen Hasan has so far claimed 2/68. Abu Jayed, Taijul and Rubel have claimed one wicket each.