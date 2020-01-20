Sports News Today, January 20

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Gain From Australia Series, Lead ICC ODI Rankings for Batsmen

India captain Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma have strengthened their grip on the top two positions while left-hander Shikhar Dhawan has advanced in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after notable performances against Australia.

Kohli and Sharma have gained two and three ratings points, respectively, after starring in a 2-1 win in the three-match home series, which helped India retain their second position in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings led by World champions England.

Kohli is No. 1 with 886 points after his Player of the Series effort of 183 runs while Sharma’s 171 runs, which included a match-winning 119 in the final ODI in Bengaluru, have taken him to 868 points and strengthened his No. 2 position. Pakistan’s Babar Azam is in third position with 829 points. READ MORE HERE

Saina is Very Determined, But Sindhu is Good With Pace and Power: Former World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying

Former World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying has been the thorn in the eyes of shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, having beaten them on numerous occasions, but if given the opportunity to pick between the two, the Taiwanese badminton player revealed she would pick world gold medallist Sindhu over her fellow Indian.

Tai Tzu became the World No. 1 at the age of 22 and holds the record for the longest reign at the top of the BWF rankings before being dethroned by Nozomi Okuhara not too long ago. Tai Tzu once again got the better of Sindhu, earlier this month, pipping her 21-16, 21-16 in the quarterfinal of the Malaysia Masters but feels facing the Indian is tough given her height and quick movement. READ MORE HERE

Virat Kohli Confirms KL Rahul Will Keep Wickets in New Zealand

Impressed by what he’s seen of KL Rahul’s form behind the wickets, India captain Virat Kohli has clarified that the batsman will continue to keep wickets in New Zealand. Rahul kept wickets in the two ODIs in Rajkot and Bengaluru after Rishabh Pant was out concussed during the second ODI.

In Rajkot, not only did Rahul score a breezy 80 from No. 5, he also affected a stumping and took two catches. Citing example of how India benefitted in terms of team balance when Rahul Dravid kept wickets under Sourav Ganguly in the early 2000s, Kohli explained India are willing to persist with Rahul for the same purpose. READ MORE HERE

Australia Conquered, Virat Kohli and India Set Sights on World Cup Runner-up New Zealand

Virat Kohli’s India wrapped up a comprehensive come-from-behind 2-1 series win over Australia at home, which promises to give them a lot of confidence before the team leaves for New Zealand shortly. India begin their long tour of New Zealand with a five-match T20I series starting Friday and it will mark the first instance when the two sides come face to face since their World Cup semifinal clash last year.

India had a successful ODI series in New Zealand last year, winning it 3-2, but were beaten 1-2 in T20Is. However, Kohli is taking all the positives India had to display last year hoping to convert their recent ODI form in T20Is on New Zealand’s soil. READ MORE HERE: