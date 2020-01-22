Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has registered a 74-year-old professional football player with a third-tier club named 6th October signing Eez Eldin Bahder.

According to The BCC, there are no details of what kind of contract Bahder has been offered by the club.

However, EFA are seeking to get their name and Bahder’s in the Guinness Book of World Record as the oldest professional player.

(Bahder’s EFA Professional Player Card (PHOTO: EFA)

Interestingly, Bahder is not a known footballer and the BBC report adds, “He is an unknown in Egyptian footballing circles with no history of playing for any other professional clubs”.

The current Guiness Book of World Record for the oldest active football/soccer player in the world is held by Israeli goalkeeper Isaac Hayik., who claimed the record last year in April.