A football fan who was filmed kissing a woman during a friendly football between Barcelona SC and Delfin in Ecuador on Saturday has come out admitting that he was cheating on his partner after the clip went viral. The Fan, identified as Deyvi Andrade, upon realising he was being filmed sheepishly takes his arm away off the woman he was kissing and looked uncomfortable upcoming seeing his intimate moment streamed on the big screen. His guilty expression was the reason why the clip went viral.

However, Andrade has now come out defending his actions saying he will defend his honour and pride as a man until the end.

Lo bueno que a nadie le importa y nadie vio el Barcelona vs Delfín 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/9iil0cwlgP — El Moreño (@NRiveramelo) January 19, 2020

“Various videos have been circulating of unfaithful women but they haven’t been made fun of as much as me. I hope you never have to be in my position,” said the fan, as quoted by The Daily Mail. “I’m going to defend my honour and my pride as a man until the end… We all fail and we all repent, thank you to those who have invited me to church and if I go it is so I can heal my family.”

He then further goes on to take a jibe at the social media users who commented and shared the video saying this has ruined his relationship and that they are only hurting a son of God.

‘You’ve already destroyed my relationship, what more do you want? I hope this doesn’t serve you in any way because you are only hurting a son of God. You don’t know the psychological damage you have caused with your hatred directed at me. Everyone fails and we can forgive from our hearts. God give me strength!,” said Andrade.