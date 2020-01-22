The Indian badminton woes continue in 2020 as well with yet another first-round exits for Indian shuttlers in the third major event of the year, as Sameer Verma and fifth seed Kidambi Srikanth crashed out in the opening round of Thailand Masters 2020 on Wednesday morning at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok, Thailand.

Verma endured his second loss in singles competition this year as he went down to No.7 seed Lee Zii Jia of Malayasia 16-21, 15-21.

Srikanth, the World No.14, lost his second first-round match of the year losing to Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-12, 14-21, 11-21.

Other Indians in the fray today are HS Prannoy taking on Daren Liew of Malaysia in the men’s singles round of 32 while No.5 seed Saina Nehwal will take on the Gaint-killer and in-form Dane Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt, who had defeated World No.1 Che Yu Fei in the Indonesia Masters 2020 last week.

On the other hand, Nehwal has endured two losses and two wins in the two tournaments that she has played this year. She lost to Spain’s Carolina Marin in the quarterfinal of Malaysia Masters 2020 and then endured a first-round loss to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi in Indonesia Masters 2020.

Nehwal is the only Indian in women’s singles participating in the competition.