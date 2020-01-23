Juventus qualified for the semi-finals for the Coppa Italia after claiming a 3-1 win over Roma on Wednesday evening at Allianz Stadium. All three goals were scored in the first half with Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodrigo Bentancur and Leonardo Bonucci getting on the scoresheet.

These two teams found themselves battling off against each other less than two weeks after the win at Olimpico and it was a match which saw both sides determined to advance further in the tournament.

Both teams were showing off some promising movements when pressing further up the field, and it was Roma who the first promising chance at goal from a Florenzi cross that was Kluivert blast it over the goal mouth from close range. It was the visitors who were enjoying the better part of the play, but their wasted chance saw the Bianconeri take the lead in the 26th minute: Maurizio Sarri’s side produced a good counter-attack which saw Higuain play a diagonal ball for Ronaldo. He then ran up the left flank, burst into the box and slotted it past Pau Lopez with an angled drive.

It took just four minutes for Juventus to make it 2-0 through Rodrigo Bentancur. The midfielder started and finished off the move by gathering the ball in midfield, he then played it wide to Douglas Costa, who returned the ball back to the Uruguayan and his effort kissed the bottom of the far post as it rolled over the line. Danilo was then forced to make an immediate substitution due to injury, seeing Cuadrado come on in his place. A third goal was added at the stroke of half-time through Bonucci, who nodded home the a short-corner with great precision. The goal was reviewed by VAR, but there was no cancelling out of the goal as he was in the right position.

The second half started with eventful moments on each side of the park: first Kalinic’s got onto the end of Buffon’s save and hit it against the post from close range, while Higuain’s header was nodded against the woodwork. Roma pulled one back to make the scoreline 3-1 with a shot from range by Cengiz Under that smacked underneath the bar, bounced behind Buffon and crossed over the line. Roma so nearly found themselves having pulled back a second goal when Florenzi went one-on-one with Buffon, but the keeper held out strong to deny the youngster with a left-footed save.

When attacking, both teams were looking dangerous and Higuain came close to adding a fourth goal when Pau Lopez denied the Argentinian’s volley from point-blank range. With over 20 minutes remaining, Douglas Costa made way from Aaron Ramsey, while Matuidi took the place of Rabiot. Ronaldo then saw his effort whisk wide of goal with five minutes remaining on the clock, as the Old Lady went on to claim victory.