Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men remain six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after a disappointing evening. A goal in the first half by Chris Wood and another in the second by Jay Rodriguez condemned Man United to their first home defeat in the Premier League since August.

United hadn’t beaten Burnley in the Premier League in the last three seasons at Old Trafford, having to share the points on every occasion, and the Clarets began displaying that stubborn and dangerous mix once again in the first half.

The Reds needed something special to find the openings and a trio of Aaron Wan-Bissaka crosses almost provided it. Their right-back was the stand-out provider in the first half-hour but Anthony Martial, Juan Mata and Dan James were unfortunately all unable to finish off his good work.

Nemanja Matic, who was an impressive anchor man, also managed to get forward to set up Martial in the 33rd minute. But as the Frenchman prepared to strike, Burnley defender Charlie Taylor stole in to rescue the situation for his side with a perfectly timed challenge in the penalty area.

Clarets hitman Chris Wood had posted one warning of his predatory powers in the 24th minute when he steered a stooping header just wide.

The Reds got away with that one but that wasn’t the case with his next effort in the 38th minute. A free-kick was lumped into the area and Ben Mee nodded it on for Wood to lash home without any United player able to stop the set piece working clinically.

A smart, swift passing move cut through United and Jay Rodriguez stunned Old Trafford with a stunning left-foot drive that flashed high above David De Gea’s despairing attempt to stop a sensational strike.

United rallied with a flashing effort from James going just wide and then sub Greenwood almost got free but was hauled down by Charlie Taylor who was booked for his rugby tackle. It presented Juan Mata with a great free-kick opportunity but the Spaniard couldn’t capitalise, however, as he floated his set piece over the bar.