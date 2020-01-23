Sania Mirza‘s campaign at the Australian Open 2020 came to an end a day after she opted out of the mixed doubles event, pulling out of the women’s doubles due to injury during her first-round match on Thursday.

Mirza and her Ukranian partner Nadiia Kichenok were trailing 0-1 in the second set after conceding the first 2-6 against the Chinese pair of Xinyun Han and Lin Zhu. Mirza retired due to a calf injury during the second set.

Earlier, Mirza – who was supposed to partner compatriot Rohan Bopanna – has pulled out of the mixed doubles due to the same injury.

Sania, returning to action after a two-year maternity break, had won the Hobart International with Kichenok.

She had pulled her calf muscle during the training in the run-up to the Hobart International and felt the strain during her triumphant campaign last week.

On Wednesday, India endured mixed results as Divij Sharan and his New Zealand partner Artem Sitak progressed to the second round of the men’s doubles event. But it was curtains for Rohan Bopanna who was knocked out in the first round.

Sharan and Sitak got the better of the Portuguese-Spanish duo of Pablo Carreno Busta and Joao Sousa 6-4 7-5 in a thrilling one hour, 28 minutes encounter.