Sports News Today January 24: In what is one of the biggest upsets in Australian Open 2020, eighth-seed Serena Williams crashed out of the women’s singles event in the third round, losing to 27th-seed Chinese Qiang Wang 6-4, 7-6, 7-5 in a match that lasted two hours and 41 minutes at Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

The No.27 seed will now face Ons Jabeur on Sunday.

Only four months ago, Wang scored a career-best win over Roland Garros champion Ashleigh Barty at Flushing Meadows before Williams trounced her in the last eight.

There she salvaged just one game – only 15 points total – in a brief but brutal outing on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Back on the big stage, Wang erased those memories, steadying after failing to serve out the match at 5-4 in the second set to book a maiden fourth-round berth at Melbourne Park.

“Yes I think my team always believe I can do it,” Wang said.

“You know after last time I do really hard work on court and off the court so I think it’s really good work, yes, I believe I can do it.

“I don’t know, during the second set I was a little bit confused because I lost the second set.

“I have to be calm, yes … my mind always told me I had to focus on court and trust myself.”

Serving at 4-all in the opening set, Williams’ first double fault of the match came at an inopportune time and when a poorly executed drop shot brought up three break points, Wang made the most of the opening.

She broke for 5-4 and absorbed the relentless aggression from her fired-up foe, tearing up the script to take the opening set.

The huge upset inched closer to reality when Wang broke in the fifth game of the second set. A forehand winner and a raised fist carried her to the chair as she closed to within three games of the match.

A 30th unforced error – this time a backhand hammered long – from Williams gave Wang a chance to serve out the match.