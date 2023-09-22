Home

Sports

Spot Light On Suryakumar Yadav As India Take On Australia

Spot Light On Suryakumar Yadav As India Take On Australia

Suryakumar Yadav not only has to get this unique record corrected of being the only Indian player to get first three ball ducks..

Spot Light On Suryakumar Yadav As India Take On Australia

New Delhi: India and Australia begin their world cup preparations with a three march ODI series starting from today at Mohali and a lot of players from both sides will try to push their case for the upcoming World Cup but one player from India’s side would like to get the record straight and that is Suryakumar Yadav who in the last series played against Australia had scored three consecutive first ball ducks, yes you read me right three golden duck’s.

Trending Now

Suryakumar Yadav not only has to get this unique record corrected of being the only Indian player to get first three ball ducks but also prove his credentials of the faith shown by his selectors in backing him and selecting him in the 15 member world cup squad inspite of having a very poor record in the 50 over format where he averages less than 25 in 27 matches.

You may like to read

Inspite of having a terrific record in the T20 format where he averages 46 at a whopping strike rate of 172, Suryakumar Yadav has yet to decode the 50 over format and does not know how to go about building his innings in the longer format of the white ball where he has time but not the temperament and bat through the innings.

In the last series played against Australia, he was knocked over twice by Michael Starc with his late in swing where Suryakumar was falling over and was like dead duck where as in the last innings he was cleaned by Aston Agar in trying to cut the ball.

When he walks out to bat tomorrow at Mohali against the men in yellow, both Starc and Agar will be missing but for sure the Ghost of those three first ball ducks will definitely haunting him and needs to be seen how he can bury them and show to his fans and the selectors that he is good enough to be selected ahead of Sanju Samson.

These three ODI games are his last chance to cement his place in the world cup squad as the selectors can still change their squad till 28th September and SKY would like to prove that his selection was right.

(By Anis Sajan, Cricket Enthusiast and Businessman based in Dubai)

The views expressed by the author are his personal and the organisation does not owe alligiance to it.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES