Young Indian squash star Anahat Singh entered the final of the U-13 girls category at the prestigious British Junior Open, beating Egyptian Janna Galal in Birmingham on Sunday.

Another Indian could make the summit clash if Veer Chotrani wins his semi-final in the U-19 boy that will be held later on Sunday.

The morning session belonged to Anahat after her gruellling semifinal against second seed Janna. The India lost the first game only to start a fight that ultimately took the match to a scintillating fifth game. The excitement reached a crescendo in the decider with Janna racing to a 7-1 lead and then Anahat catching up and saving four match balls.

Janna confronted that well and in turn found herself on three match balls situations. Anahat eventually won 7-11, 11-7, 13-11, 5-11, 17-15. She now faces another Egyptian, the top seed Amina Orfi, in the title-round.

“Absolutely delighted with Anahat reaching the final. Her transition from U-11 to U-13 has been extraordinary. We are very proud of her achievement,” said SRFI secretary general Cyrus Poncha was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier Anahat and Veer were the two Indians to cross the last four stage in this year’s edition. Yash Fadte (U-19), Neel Joshi (U-17), Yuvraj Wadhwani (U-15) and Darshil Parasrampuria (U-11) made it to the quarterfinal in their respective sections before bowing out.