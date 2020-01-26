India’s Saurav Ghosal cruised his way through to the final of Pittsburgh Open squash tournament with a hard-fought win over Egypt’s Omar Mossad.

Ghosal, seeded second, defeated the fifth seed Egyptian 11-6, 16-18, 11-7, 12-10 in a thrilling one hour 13-minute contest on Saturday.

Ghosal, who is searching for his first World tour win, will now take on top seed Egyptian Fares Dessouky in the summit clash.

Earlier, Ghosal made short the challenge posed by Cesar Salazar of Mexico. The Indian, seeded second, defeated his sixth seeded Mexican rival 11-8 11-6 11-8 in the quarter-finals.

Ghosal, who got a bye in the first round, had a relatively tough second round encounter against England’s Nathan Lake.

Ghosal dropped a close game before regaining his touch to get past Lake. Another Indian who was in the fray, Ramit Tandon crashed out in the first round.