SR vs MAT Dream11 Team Prediction, Zimbabwe T20 2023 3rd Place Play-off Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Southern Rocks vs Matabeleland Tuskers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe 1 PM IST February 26, Sunday

Here is the Zimbabwe T20 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SR vs MAT Dream11 Team Prediction, SR vs MAT Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SR vs MAT Playing 11s Zimbabwe T20 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Southern Rocks vs Matabeleland Tuskers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Zimbabwe T20 2022 Series.

SR vs MAT Dream11 Team Prediction, Zimbabwe T20 2023: All You Need To Know

SR vs MAT Dream11 Team Prediction, Zimbabwe T20 2023 3rd Place Play-off Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Southern Rocks vs Matabeleland Tuskers, Playing 11s For Today's Match Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe 1 PM IST February 26, Sunday.

TOSS – The Zimbabwe T20 2023 3rd Place Play-off match toss between Southern Rocks and Matabeleland Tuskers will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – February 26, Sunday.

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe.

SR vs MAT Dream11 Team

Keeper – Clive Madande

Batsmen – Tanunurwa Makoni, Cephas Zhuwao (vc), Ben Curran

All-rounders – Nick Gubbins (c), Roy Kaia, Ainsley Ndlovu, Luke Jongwe

Bowlers – Chris Mpofu, Ernest Masuku, Keith Jaure.

SR vs MAT Probable Playing XIs

Southern Rocks: Cephas Zhuwao, Brian Mudzinganyama, Richmond Mutumbami©(wk), Gary Balance, Nick Gubbins, Dylan Hondo, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Travor Mutsamba, Sydney Murombo, Roy Kaia, Keith Jaure

Matabeleland Tuskers: Ainsley Ndlovu©, Luke Jongwe, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Madande(wk), Tanatswa Bechani, Chris Mpofu, Milton Shumba, Ernest Masuku, Nkosana Mpofu, Mgcini Dube, Taffy Mupariwa.

