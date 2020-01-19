After a morale-boosting 5-2 win on Saturday to kick-start their FIH Pro League 2020 campaign against World No. 3 the Netherlands, hosts India had to dig deep on Sunday in the second game and come back from behind to draw the match 3-3 at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar. Netherlands Weerden Mink opened the scoring in the 24th-minute of the game with a penalty corner. India equalised a minute later when Lalit Upadhyay found the back of the net.

A minute later the Netherlands took the lead again with Hertzberger’s field goal. Soon after that Kellerman scored a goal and gave the Dutch a two-goal cushion. It was an action-packed second quarter. At half-time, the scoreline read 3-1 with the visitors well and truly in command of the game.

The third quarter yielded no goals and both sides looked to play possession hockey.

In the final quarter, hosts India went for an all-out attack strategy which worked wonders as they scored two goals thanks to Mandeep Singh and Rupinder Singh’s penalty corners in the 51st and 55th-minute respectively which helped India force a shootout.

FT: 🇮🇳 3-3 (3-1) 🇳🇱 We did it!💪🔥 Thank you to everyone who came out and supported!💙 pic.twitter.com/CeE17lVnqY — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 19, 2020

For India, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant and Prasad scored as India clinched the game 3-1 in the shootout to take a 2-0 lead in the FIH Pro League 2020 campaign.