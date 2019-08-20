BCCI, on Tuesday, reduced the lifetime ban of Shanthakumaran Sreesanth to seven years for an alleged spot-fixing scandal. Following the BCCI Ombudsman Justice (Retired) DK Jain’s announcement an elated Sreesanth has expressed his desire to make a comeback for the Indian cricket team and said he would aim to pick up 100 Test wickets by playing under Virat Kohli.

“I am extremely delighted with what I have heard now. Thanks to each one of my well-wishers who prayed for me and the prayers have been answered. I am 36 now and next year I will be 37. I have 87 Test wickets and my aim is I want to finish my career with 100 Test wickets. I am confident that I can return to the Indian Test team and always wanted to play under Virat Kohli,” Sreesanth was quoted by IANS.

Sreesanth, while playing for Rajasthan Royals, was found guilty of spot-fixing during the 2013 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). BCCI had imposed a lifetime ban on him along with two other cricketers, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan. Sreesanth moved to Supreme Court, pleading innocents against the claims of BCCI. In March this year, the apex court removed the life ban from the cricketer and asked BCCI to take fresh actions and reconsider the length of a new ban on him.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court-appointed BCCI ombudsman said, “I am of the view that banning Sreesanth from participating in any kind of commercial cricket or from associating with any activities of BCCI or its affiliates, for a period of 7 years with effect from September 13, 2013, i.e. the date from which the period of ban imposed by the Disciplinary Committee had commenced, will meet the ends of justice.”

Sreesanth is only the second-ever cricketer from Kerala to represent the nation. he has featured in 27 Tests for India in which the left-arm pacer took 87 wickets. He also has his name on 75 ODI wickets and seven T20I wickets from 53 and 10 matches respectively.