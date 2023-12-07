Sreesanth Calls Gautam Gambhir ‘Arrogant And Utterly Classless’ After Legends League Cricket Incident

Home

During an LLC match, S Sreesanth alleged that Gautam Gambhir repeatedly called him 'fixer'.

Surat: After his Instagram live session where S Sreesanth detailed the whole controversy with Gautam Gambhir, the former India pacer went a notch higher when he posted a long comment in one of the latter’s posts on Thursday. The two World Cup-winning players were involved in a heated exchange during an Eliminator match between Legends League Cricket teams Indian Capitals and Gujarat Giants on Wednesday where Sreesanth alleged that Gambhir called him a ‘fixer’.

“He kept on calling me ‘fixer fixer, you are a fixer, **** off you fixer’ on live television on centre wicket,” Sreesanth said while going live from his Instagram handle. “I just said ‘what are you saying’, I kept laughing in a sarcastic way. He spoke to the umpires in the same language when they tried to control him,” he added.

In an Instagram post made by Gambhir on Thursday, Sreesanth directly asked Gambhir about the left-hander’s problem with other players. “You have exceeded the boundaries of a sportsman and a brother, and above all, you represent the people. Yet, you continue to engage in conflicts with every cricketer. What is the matter with you?

The pacer also called Gambhir arrogant and claimed that Gambhir even verbally abused the umpires. “All I did was smile and observe, and you labeled me a fixer? Seriously? Are you above the Supreme Court? You have no authority to speak in such a manner and say whatever you please.

“You even verbally abused the umpires, and yet you speak of smiling? You are an arrogant and utterly classless individual who lacks any form of respect for those who supported you. Until yesterday, I always held respect for you and your family,” he added.

“However, you used the derogatory term “fixer” not just once, but seven or eight times. You even resorted to using the F-word towards the umpires and myself, persistently trying to provoke me. Anyone who has experienced what I have endured would never forgive you.

“Deep down, you know that what you said and did was wrong. I’m sure even God won’t forgive you. You didn’t even come to the field after that..Come on, God is watching everything,” added Sreesanth.

Meanwhile, the LLC will conduct an ‘internal investigation’ on the whole episode and if evidence of misconduct is found against Gambhir, it will be ‘dealt with strictly’.

Sreesanth was handed a life ban by the BCCI’s disciplinary committee due to his alleged involvement in the IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal. However, the ban was reduced to seven years in 2019 by the Supreme court of India.

