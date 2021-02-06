India legend Sachin Tendulkar has been on the receiving end from the last couple of days after he shared his views on the ongoing farmers’ agitation across the country. Tendulkar, who had strongly opposed the foreign interference in India’s internal affairs, had urged his countrymen to remain united and said India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. However, Tendulkar’s tweet didn’t gone down well with many as several users slammed the batting legend for taking a diplomatic stand and supporting the government. Also Read - India vs England 1st Test Report: Joe Root Slams Historic Double Ton as Visitors Post Massive 555/8 on Day 2

On Saturday, #IstandwithSachin hashtag started to trend on Twitter as fans and followers extended their support for the Master Blaster. Joining the wagon, India cricketer S Sreesanth also came out openly in full support of the #IstandwithSachin movement and expressed his solidarity on the whole controversy. He termed Sachin ‘pride of India’ and an inspiration for many. Also Read - Fadnavis Asks Uddhav Govt Why it is Silent Over 'Insult to Marathi Pride Sachin Tendulkar'



“Sachin Paaji is an emotion. He’s the reason many boys like me aspired to play for our country. No words can express my love nd gratitude for @sachin_rt paaji. Thank u for being born in India. U have and u will always be the pride of India. #IStandWithSachin #NationWithSachin,” tweeted the 38-year-old Sreesanth.

Sachin along with several cricketers and Bollywood celebrities had tweeted on the farmers’ protest after some international celebrities like pop sensation Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg shared their opinions on the matter.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

The opinions remain divided on the matter as a section of people on the microblogging website has criticised the legendary batsman for not extending support to the protesting farmers. While some tried to ‘defend’ the government and have come out strongly in Sachin’s defense.

The 47-year-old Tendulkar remains the all-time leading run-getter in Tests and ODIs and holds the record for scoring a hundred centuries. He was honoured with India’s highest civilian award – Bharat Ratna in 2014.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi’s borders for over two months demanding that the three new farm laws be repealed.

Farmer groups have alleged that these laws, which allow farmers to sell their produce directly to a buyer, will end the traditional mandi system and the guarantee of a Minimum Support Price for their crops.