Sreesanth should be back in the Indian Premier League – somehow! The demand for his joining an IPL franchise started after the Kerala pacer picked up five wickets against Uttar Pradesh in a recent Vijay Hazare game. During his brilliant spell, he picked the wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohsin Khan, Akshdeep Nath, and Shivam Sharma. Also Read - David Warner Groin Injury Update: Australian Cricketer Would Play For NSW in March, IPL Confirmation Awaited
The Kerala pacer making a comeback to the game after the ban was lifted. He also registered for the IPL auction list, but was not short-listed. Also Read - WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Practices Batting in Nets Ahead of Road Safety World Series
Now fans want his return. Here is how fans reacted: Also Read - Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sreesanth Claims Five-Wicket Haul as Kerala Beat Uttar Pradesh
On his List-A return, the former India pacer, who has played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is, picked up two for 41 against Odisha on Saturday.
The two-time World Cup-winner is surely making the right moves, all thanks to his bowling. Ahead of the auction, he had also requested Punjab Kings to bid for him but that did not happen. In the past, Sreesanth has played for Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals.