Sreesanth should be back in the Indian Premier League – somehow! The demand for his joining an IPL franchise started after the Kerala pacer picked up five wickets against Uttar Pradesh in a recent Vijay Hazare game. During his brilliant spell, he picked the wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohsin Khan, Akshdeep Nath, and Shivam Sharma. Also Read - David Warner Groin Injury Update: Australian Cricketer Would Play For NSW in March, IPL Confirmation Awaited

The Kerala pacer making a comeback to the game after the ban was lifted. He also registered for the IPL auction list, but was not short-listed. Also Read - WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Practices Batting in Nets Ahead of Road Safety World Series

Now fans want his return. Here is how fans reacted: Also Read - Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sreesanth Claims Five-Wicket Haul as Kerala Beat Uttar Pradesh

It’s been a remarkable comeback for Sreesanth so far. Has been amongst wickets every match. well, not to forget he‘s been playing on flat decks so far!! A well deserved 5-4 after 15 odd years for @sreesanth36 ! 38 but as fit as a fiddle @bhuvneshwarisr1

WE WANT SREESANTH IN IPL — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) February 22, 2021

Every day team @sreesanth36 comes for trend as they want to see him playing in @IPL but bidders not showing interest, its really sad. WE WANT SREESANTH IN IPL — Shesh Narayan Ojha (@sheshnojha) February 22, 2021

Outstanding 🔥🔥🔥 Sooo happy For you @sreesanth36 ❤️ Keep Going WE WANT SREESANTH IN IPL https://t.co/gVHgwLgs68 — VaishnaviRaina♡❥❥ (@Vaishu_Raina3) February 22, 2021

Sreesanth winning hearts

Cricket lovers his taken 5 wickets@sreesanth36

WE WANT SREESANTH IN IPL@jasminbhasin ma’am is winning hearts

WE LOVE JASMIN pic.twitter.com/FwZ7Zn8vIh — kapilian Prashanth💎 (@kapilianprash99) February 22, 2021

On his List-A return, the former India pacer, who has played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is, picked up two for 41 against Odisha on Saturday.

The two-time World Cup-winner is surely making the right moves, all thanks to his bowling. Ahead of the auction, he had also requested Punjab Kings to bid for him but that did not happen. In the past, Sreesanth has played for Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals.