17 days after the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, fans do not seem to have come to terms with it as yet. Throwback videos of the MS Dhoni actor have been doing the rounds still on social space. Cricketer Sreesanth is the latest to react on the death of the 34-year-old actor and he has said that he thought it was a joke when he first got the piece of sad information from his wife.

"I was training at that time, my wife messaged me, I didn't check it at that time. Later, when I was in my car, I got a voice mail from my wife and I thought it was 'mazak'. When I heard different voice mails, I got to know it was true, many were circulating his pictures on social media," he said in a Live Instagram session with Crictracker.

With the pictures of the actor's body doing the rounds on the internet, Sreesanth felt relieved that his pictures of going to jail were not captured. He admitted this during the session.

Luckily, no one clicked me going to jail or coming out of jail. Luckily, my kids will not see such pictures. I felt sad on that day (Sushant’s demise day),” said the 37-year-old. During the session, the right-arm pacer also said how things took a downward slide after he found himself in the middle of a spot-fixing scandal in 2013 in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

“If you look at my life, it was a fraction of second, it was the after-match party, I was taken to the terrorist ward, I felt I was being made ‘Bakra’. For 12 days, it was a torture for me for 16-17 hours per day. I was always thinking about my house and family at that time. After a few days, my elder brother came to visit me and then I got to know that my family was fine. My family members motivated me and were really behind me,” Sreesanth said.