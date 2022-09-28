Trivandrum: Sanju Samson could not make it to the T20 World Cup side and that should have hurt the Rajasthan Royals captain. Reports suggest he would be Shikhar Dhawan’s deputy in the upcoming ODI series versus South Africa. While that would be another chance for the IPL star to prove his worth, Kerala-born cricketer Sreesanth has some advice for Samson. Sreesanth reckons Samson should play for Kerala and help them win the Ranji Trophy. Sreesanth feels Samson should not just be happy with a century, instead, he should look for double-tons.Also Read - Exclusive: 'Banning Saliva Is Absolute Nonsense' - Former England Cricketer Ryan Sidebottom

"Yes, IPL is very important. IPL will give him fame, popularity, and riches, everything across the globe. But I have this strong feeling – for any cricketer for that matter – that they need to start doing extremely well for the state side, especially in first-class cricket. Sanju has to come out and perform in first-class matches. Not just score a hundred, score 200s. Come and make the Kerala team win the Ranji Trophy! Make Kerala team win the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Then, the Kerala cricketers will come out on top," Sreesanth told Hindustan Times.

Sreesanth also cautioned Samson about the competition that exists today in India in the wicketkeeper-batter category. Sreesanth named Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan.

“Is Sanju the only cricketer in Kerala? No, there are so many other cricketers in the state. It’s just a matter of time. Sanju is playing in the IPL, he should be so grateful. The Malayali people across the globe are supporting him, but then, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan… they can all keep. I’m telling you, the keeper-batsmen combination is very high, it’s not just Sanju,” Sreesanth added.