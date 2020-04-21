Making the most of his time staying indoors amid the coronavirus lockdown, India cricketer Sreesanth during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday reacted to former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar’s suggestion of India-Pakistan cricket matches in Dubai to help fight the pandemic. Also Read - KL Rahul Flaunts His Basketball Skills Amid Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH VIDEO

Citing poor relations between the two countries and health, Sreesanth said he was not in favour of the charity matches between the two neighbouring countries.

"We are not in good terms with Pakistan so, India first and health first. Personally, I am not in favour of playing any match against Pakistan unless the relations between the two countries improve,' said Sreesanth.

During the same Live session, he named Jasprit Bumrah as the best fast bowler and Virat Kohli as the best captain in the world while picking 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev as the best captain ever.

The 37-year-old cricketer was banned from cricket in 2013 for spot-fixing in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

Sreesanth’s ban is supposed to end in August this year and he will be eligible to play cricket for his state side Kerala as well as for India.

Earlier, former India opener Sunil Gavaskar and former captain Kapil Dev also snubbed Akhtar’s proposal.

Gavaskar said, “There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan.”

With no cricket due to the lockdown, most cricketers are keeping themselves busy by interacting with fans and spreading awareness among the citizens on social media.