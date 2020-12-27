With days to go for his much-awaited comeback to cricket in Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021 tournament, Sreesanth revealed his ‘real’ dream. In an interview with TOI, the 37-year-old cricketer said that he wants to represent India in the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Also Read - Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 Live Streaming Cricket Details: Squads, Full Schedule, Teams, Match Timings

He was part of the Indian team which won the 2011 World Cup under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

"As a fast bowler, I will be creating history but then, I like to create history. I am not just looking at the season ahead but at the next three years. My real goal is to be in the 2023 World Cup team and win the cup," said Sreesanth on TOI.

The pacer also spoke of the challenges that come with age but cited the examples of Leander Paes and Roger Federer and felt he too could do it.

“It is true that it is the kind of age when there is nothing much left to achieve in sports. But then, someone like Leander Paes won a grand slam at 42. Roger Federer is another case in point,” Sreesanth added.

Sreesanth – who will be playing for Kerala in their first Syed Mushtaq Ali game at Wankhede Stadium – feels life has come a full circle as he played his last match for the country at the same venue. He also said that he is excited to be part of the Kerala side.

“Our first match will be at the Wankhede stadium where I had played my last India match, so life is coming full circle. Kerala has never won this tournament but we have a very good team now. I am excited to be part of this unit and also play under the guidance of coach Tinu Yohannan,” said Sreesanth.