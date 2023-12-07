Home

Sreesanth Reveals Reason For Controversial Fight With Gautam Gambhir During LLC Match – WATCH VIDEO

Sreesanth took to his social media handle and posted a clip where he revealed what exactly happened. He claimed Gambhir said 'something very rude' to him.

Sreesanth-Gambhir fight (Image: X Screengrab)

Surat: It was an eventful evening in Surat’s Lalbhai Contractor stadium on Wednesday when Gujarat Giants took on the India Capitals in an Eliminator match in the ongoing Legends League Cricket. Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth stole the show for all the wrong reasons. The two former India cricketers playing against each other got into an heated argument during the match.

Things got out of hand with the umpires and other players having to step in to keep things in control. Following the game, Sreesanth took to his social media handle and posted a clip where he revealed what exactly happened. He claimed Gambhir said ‘something very rude’ to him.

“Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with Mr fighter. One who always fights with all his colleagues. For no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his senior players, including Viru bhai. That’s exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn’t have been said by Mr Gautam Gambhir,” the former India bowler said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SREE SANTH (@sreesanthnair36)

“I am not at all at fault here. I just wanted to clear the air straightaway. What Mr Gauti has done, sooner or later all of you will get to know. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field, live, is not acceptable. My family, my state, everybody has gone through so much. I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. He said things he shouldn’t have said. I will surely let you know what he said,” he reiterated.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.