India cricketer Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari – who has been a great admirer and supporter of the pacer – reacted on Sunday after the ban on the Kerala-born cam to an end. His wife took to Twitter and wrote: "Three things cannot be long hidden :The Sun ,the moon, and the truth. Om Shanti"

The ban for alleged spot-fixing came to an end on Sunday, concluding a seven-year punishment that was originally meant to be for life and was aggressively contested by the flamboyant bowler.

Not long back, even the cricketer took to Twitter and wrote: “I’m completely free of any charges and anything nd now gonna represent the sport I love the most. Will give my very best to every ball I ball even it’s just practice.just have another 5 to 7 years max to give it all I’ve got nd I will give the very best to any team I play.”

The Kerala-born pacer was found guilty of spot-fixing in 2013 when he was a part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise.

Sreesanth played 27 Tests and 53 ODIs for India, taking 87 and 75 wickets respectively. He has also taken seven wickets in 10 T20 Internationals.

During his time away from the game, he tried his hands at acting as well. The pacer was part of the popular reality show Bigg Boss as well – where his personality was loved by audiences.

The temperamental pacer was also popular for his exuberant celebrations after taking wickets but his life and career went downhill after the spot-fixing scandal. However, he maintained his innocence throughout the damaging controversy.