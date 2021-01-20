Sunrisers Hyderabad: Full List of Players Released And Retained

The southern franchise had a decent season, they made it to the playoffs but could not make the finals. They had problems early on in the season in UAE, but then the core came to the fore and rescued the Orange Army. The side could release Basil Thampi and Shreevats Goswami.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in IPL 2020

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi​.

The players who could be retained in the Sunrisers Hyderabad team are David Warner, Rashid Khan, Kane Williamson, T Natarajan, Jason Holder, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha.

They will look to take that one step further and make the finals in the fourteenth season.