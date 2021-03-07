David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad will start their IPL 2021 campaign against Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11 in Chennai. Also Read - Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Full Schedule: Check Out DC Full Fixtures, Match Timings And Venues

After qualifying for playoffs last season, SRH will look to claim their second IPL trophy. The Hyderabad-based franchise bought three players in IPL Auction to strengthen their bench strength – Jagadeesha Suchith (Rs 30 lakh), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Rs 1.5 crore), Kedar Jadhav (Rs 2 crore).

The two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders did some smart business in Auction and bought some quality back-up players at effective prices.

Last year, SRH was hampered by injuries as the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mitchell Marsh missed a major part of the season, but Warner’s inspired leadership helped the side reach the playoffs.

Meanwhile, BCCI announced that no teams will get the home conditions advantage this season as the IPL will be played only in 6 cities Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. None of the team will play a match at their home venue so Mumbai Indians will miss playing at Eden Gardens in 2021 season.

Here is Sunrisers Hyderabad Fixtures, Timing and Venues

Match 1. 11-04 – Chennai – SRH vs KKR, 7.30 pm

Match 2. 14-04 – Chennai – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs RCB, 7.30 pm

Match 3. 17-04 – Chennai – Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

Match 4. 21-04 – Chennai – Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3.30 pm

Match 5. 25-04 – Chennai – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30 pm

Match 6. 28-04 – Delhi – Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

Match 7. 02-05 – Delhi – Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3.30 pm

Match 8. 04-05 – Delhi – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30 pm

Match 9. 07-05 – Delhi – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30 pm

Match 10. 09-05 – Kolkata – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

Match 13-05 – Kolkata – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30 pm

Match 12. 17-05 – Kolkata – Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

Match 13. 19-05 – Bangalore – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm

Match 14. 21-05 – Bangalore – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3.30 pm.