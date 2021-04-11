An SRH fan stole the show on Sunday during the IPL match against KKR in Chennai. The cameraman seemed to have taken a liking for her as the lens focussed on her celebrating when Andre Russell departed. Wearing the SRH orange jersey, she had her friends with her as they rooted for Rashid Khan and Co. It was surprising to see her not wearing a mask in the times of the pandemic. Also Read - IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Match 4 at Wankhede Stadium: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Head to Head, Toss Timing, Squads For Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Here is the video of the fan that is going viral: Also Read - IPL 2021: Harbhajan Singh Gets Maiden KKR Cap, Debuts Against SRH in Chennai