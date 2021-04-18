Once again, Kaviya Maran, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad hogged the limelight despite the franchise losing their third consecutive match this season. Kaviya, who is popularly known as the mystery girl on social space, was in the stands rooting for the Orange Army. But, it was a disappointment for her as SRH did not live up to the expectations. She was running high on emotions. From biting her nails to patting her forehead, she did it all in three hours in Chennai. Also Read - IPL 2021: David Warner Gives Update on Kane Williamson's Absence After Mumbai Indians Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Her disappointment broke the hearts of her fans, who long to get a glimpse of her in the IPL season.

Here is how fans reacted to watching her not in her best mood.

Abey SRH walo apne liye nahi to kam se Kam Kaviya Maran ke liye hi jeet lo ek match..

Isko ab or aese Nahi Dekha jaa rha 🥺#SRHvMI#SRH pic.twitter.com/Eg2wOGCwX8 — Nikhil Srivastav (@ImNik05) April 17, 2021

Feeling sad for #KaviyaMaran

there must be better change of players @SunRisers mannn okate ayna gelvandi for the 1st time naku anipistundi manam asalu okati ayna gelstuma aanii asalu playoffs ki mundu

but i really hope #OrangeArmy rises back like 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5Lwy3gKJGp — Chaitrika Devineni || #KomaramBheemNTR 😎 (@MD_Bebo_Jen_DD) April 17, 2021

Chasing 151 to win, the Sunrisers were 13 runs shy. Despite a good start by David Warner and Jonny Bairstow of 67 runs, the remaining batsmen could not take them over the line. SRH will next play Punjab Kings on April 21.