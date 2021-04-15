IPL has always been about cricket meets glamour. On Wednesday, Kavya Maran, CEO of the SRH franchise, who is quite popular as the ‘mystery girl’ was almost in tears after Bangalore edged Hyderabad in a thriller in Chennai by six runs. The images of Kavya have gone viral on social space as fans feel heartbroken. Also Read - Virat Kohli Reprimanded For Hitting Chair After Dismissal During SRH-RCB IPL 2021 Game, Accepts Code of Conduct Breach in IPL 2021
Kavya is actively involved with the ‘Orange Army’ and is also regularly seen attending matches in the stadium, clad in the orange jersey. Also Read - IPL 2021: Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell Inspire Royal Challengers Bangalore to 6-Run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Here is how her pictures of disappointment going viral on social space: Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table After SRH vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore Move to Top; Harshal Patel Reclaims Purple Cap, Nitish Rana Holds Orange
Glenn Maxwell was the man of the match for his brilliant 59 off 41 balls on a tricky Chennai wicket. With the win, RCB goes top of the points table with two wins in two games, while SRH has played two and lost two.
The Hyderabad franchise would like to bounce back with a win to get their campaign started. The Hyderabad franchise would play their next match against Mumbai Indians on April 17.