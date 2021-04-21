Smiles were back in the Hyderabad camp as SRH beat Punjab Kings on Wednesday by nine wickets to register their first win of the season. It was a convincing win and a win that would help them get back their confidence. But what stole the show was the CEO of SRH Kavya Maran’s smile. She has been hogging the limelight ever since IPL started. Rooting for SRH, the camera literally followed her during this season. And to date, most of her reactions disappointed fans as SRH was losing. Also Read - RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 16 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 22 Thursday

Fans are now happy that her million-dollar smile is back and here is the video that surfaced on social space and is going viral: Also Read - IPL 2021: The Bowlers Did a Fantastic Job to Restrict PBKS to Low Score - David Warner

Here is how fans reacted:

That’s where the real trouble began

That Smile

That Damned smile

Kavya Maran ,My love 😘😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️💕💕💕💕pic.twitter.com/sBR74nDBJM — PRABHAS (@KingPrabhascult) April 21, 2021

Finally Smile On Her Face! Smiling face with smiling eyes

Kavya Maran #PBKSvsSRH #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/KC9upEP0Jf — Deepak (@_Mr_Deeps_) April 21, 2021

The Orange Army came up with a brilliant bowling performance to skittle out Punjab Kings for a paltry score of 120 runs. SRH skipper David Warner gave credit to his bowlers who did a fine job.

Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for SRH as he scalped three wickets whereas Abhishek Sharma bagged a brace. Furthermore, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul took a wicket each and all the SRH bowlers were economical.

David Warner said in the post-match presentation, “Very pleasing, the bowlers did a fantastic job to reduce them. The game plan of having them there is to anchor the game. Kane Williamson rotates the strike so well, his impact points against spin are there to see.”