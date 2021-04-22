In what would come as a piece of bad news for Sunrisers Hyderabad, pacer T. Natarajan has been ruled out of IPL 2021 due to an injury. As per a report in Cricbuzz, the side may have to start looking for his replacement. Sources in the BCCI have asked Natarajan to report back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. Also Read - Live RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Siraj's Double Whammy Rocks Rajasthan Early

It is now expected that the BCCI will ask the franchise to release the pacer, who is still understood to be with SRH in Chennai. "We have not got the full report but we have been told that he has developed a strain in the knee. He will have to undergo rehab in the NCA," said the source.

The pacer did not participate in the last two games for the Hyderabad franchise and speculations had started.