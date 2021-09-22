Dubai: After an emphatic last night where Rajasthan Royals snatched a win from the jaws of defeat, bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. The Orange Army would look for a turnaround of fortunes in the UAE leg. So, what could be the winning formula for them?Also Read - Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson Fined Match Fees For Slow-Over Rate During PBKS vs RR

In the absence of Jonny Bairstow, Australia's premier batsman David Warner slots in at the top with wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha. Without a doubt, captain Kane Williamson would come in at No 3. After a top-heavy look, it will be the turn of the Indian talents. Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad would occupy No 4, 5, and 6 respectively.

There could be a toss-up for the No 7 spot between Jason Holder and Mohammad Nabi.

SRH likely playing XI vs DC: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder/Mohamad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan/Khaleel Ahmed