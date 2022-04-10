SRH vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction

Gujarat Titans, who have become the team to beat in its debut IPL season, would aim to build on a dream start against an inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday.

Three consecutive wins in the IPL have given Gujarat Titans the momentum and they showed against Punjab Kings that they can win from any situation.

Skipper Hardik Pandya will need to showcase his tactical acumen against Sunrisers, who earned their first win against CSK but still are placed in the bottom half of the points table.

Gujarat have found different match-winners in every game while Sunrisers, who got a win after a horrendous start to their campaign, would like to keep improving with every game.

At the DY Patil stadium, focus again will be on young Shubman Gill. He has been in prime form and posted his highest IPL score against Punjab Kings.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 20 toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue:Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

SRH vs GT Dream XI Team:

Matthew Wade, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill(C), Rahul Tewatia(VC), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan

SRH vs GT Possible Playing XI

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

GT: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Sai Sudharshan, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

