David Warner will have another feat when he makes an appearance against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opener on Monday. The Australian – as a captain – will surpass former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara’s feat of being the third-most capped player in IPL. Warner – who is the opener of SRH – will appear for his 48th match as IPL captain, hence edging Sangakkara’s tally of 47 appearances as overseas skipper. Also Read - SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 3 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Monday September 21

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist has been captain 71 times in the IPL and holds the numero-uno spot among overseas skipper, another ex-Australian spinner Shane Warne holds the 2nd spot with 55 appearances as captain. Also Read - IPL 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin Available For Next Game But Final Call Rests With Physio

The match that will take place in Sharjah is set to be a cracker as two leading cricketers of modern times – Virat Kohli and Warner – would be leading their respective sides. In the last five encounters between the two sides, SRH has won thrice while RCB has been on the winning side on two occasions. Also Read - IPL 13: CSK Batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad Recovers From Coronavirus, Back in Training After Clearing Two Tests

Warner Role

Warner – who is the leading overseas run-getter in the history of the league – will hold the fortunes of SRH in the season at the top of the order. He can adapt – attack and play the anchor role – when required. He is an asset and knows the bowlers of most teams hence he will be once again the player to watch out for.

SRH v BLR

Both sides will look to get their campaign off to a winning start as momentum would be crucial in a long tournament like the IPL. A cliffhanger can be expected from the two dark horses of the tournament. For RCB, they will have a lot to play for as they are one of the franchises that has never won the coveted title.