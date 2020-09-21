Virat Kohli will finally take the field after a coronavirus forced break from cricket when he leads the Royal Challengers Bangalore against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday in Sharjah for their IPL opener this season. Kohli – who will be playing cricket after a long time – would have the opportunity to join CSK skipper MS Dhoni, MI captain Rohit Sharma and ex-KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir in an elite club. Also Read - IPL 2020 Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details And All You Need to Know

The RCB skipper – who has 49 wins to his name so far in 110 matches in IPL since he has led the side – will become the fourth captain in the history of the league to win 50 matches or more. He will join big names of the game, but that is not what will be on his mind. He would be thinking about the match and how to win it and get the season off to a winning start.

Kohli’s Role

Kohli's Role

While Kohli – who is arguably the best batsman in the world – will have his job cut out to win the IPL trophy for RCB. That is something they have not done in the past 12 seasons. The 33-year old will in all probability open the batting as it is best the best plays maximum balls. Kohli's leadership will also be put to test this season. It would be interesting to see how he reacts to the challenges that lie ahead.

SRH v BLR

Both sides will look to get their campaign off to a winning start as momentum would be crucial in a long tournament like the IPL. A cliffhanger can be expected from the two dark horses of the tournament. For RCB, they will have a lot to play for as they are one of the franchises that has never won the coveted title.