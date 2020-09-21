Kane Williamson – who was the orange cap holder two years ago with SRH – could miss out on the IPL opener on Monday against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sharjah, feels ex-New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris. Styris feels with David Warner making a comeback in the side after the suspension, Williamson will sit out to give the side the balance. Also Read - SRH vs BLR Dream11 IPL 2020: RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Could Join MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma in Elite List

"Kane Williamson sits out, I know he is the orange cap holder two years ago when Warner was serving his suspension for the year, but I just think with the balance of that side, they have got a proven David Warner," Styris said Star Sports' show Game Plan.

Styris also said that Warner and Virat Kohli are among the two best batsmen in the world currently and the Australian also has a good bond with England's Jonny Bairstow and hence the two of them will open.

“He, along with Kohli, have been the two-best batsman in this competition for many years now. His leadership is terrific. I think he really buys into as well the culture and the group of SRH. So, I think Bairstow’s performance last year and the relationship he has with Warner at the top. They just seem to gel and sink nicely,” he added.

The franchise is clearly facing a problem of plenty, but again, that is a good situation to be in.

SRH v BLR

Both sides will look to get their campaign off to a winning start as momentum would be crucial in a long tournament like the IPL. A cliffhanger can be expected from the two dark horses of the tournament. For RCB, they will have a lot to play for as they are one of the franchises that has never won the coveted title.