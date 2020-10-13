Live Updates

    SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020: The Man of the Match is RAVINDRA JADEJA! He starts off by saying that he is very happy with his performances and it is good to help the team win. Adds that he kept playing his strokes and he backed himself while he was batting. Feels that the wicket is on the slower side and he just looked to bowl into the stump and he did not want to offer any width to the batters. Adds that he enjoys fielding and he looks to take catches or looks for the run out while out there.
    ‘Sir Jadeja’ shines in Dubai!

    Words of Wisdom from Thala!

    CSK vs SRH LIVE CRICKET SCORE IPL 2020 LIVE: Chennai Super Kings captain – MS Dhoni, says that what really matters is the two points. Tells that the team did a very good job. Feels the batters got them a decent score on the board and says that there was some purpose. Adds that the spinners got them wickets at the right time and feels that he won’t shy away from calling it a perfect game for them. Tells that he told the bowlers to hit the right lengths and do not go searching for the swing. Mentions that the fast bowlers executed their plans well. Says that with the pitch getting a bit slow, it will surely help them to an extent. On Sam Curran, MS says that Curran is a complete player for them. Adds that he can open the batting, he can play the fast bowlers and spinners well too. Adds that there are plenty of areas where they can get better. Feels they just need to keep the process right and if they can keep winning games, the point table will take care of itself. Ends by saying that just because they have won the game, he doesn’t want to brush anything under the carpet.

    Comprehensive win for Chennai!

    IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES SRH vs CSK Live: What a game of cricket we have had today! The fans of both the teams would have been biting their nails towards the end of the innings but it is Dhoni’s boys who have held their nerve in the end and have recorded a win by 20 runs in this game and they have also won a game after a series of losses. Dhoni will be a happy man tonight. Defending a total of 167, Chennai started off well as they got rid of Warner and Pandey right in the Powerplay. They kept scalping wickets right throughout the innings getting rid of the explosive batters along the way and in the end, they held their nerve and saw their side through. Dhoni went by using 7 bowlers for this game and Piyush Chawla bowled only a single over. Bravo and Karn Sharma picked up 2 wickets today, even as Karn was expensive towards the end of the innings. Dhoni got his decisions right in the field and he will be hoping that he can continue this going forward. Overall, a comprehensive victory for Chennai.

    CSK vs SRH LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES IPL 2020: CSK Win! Full and wide outside off from Dwayne Bravo, T Natarajan swings at it but fails to connect. Top class over from Natarajan. Chennai win by 20 runs. Chennai Super Kings (167/6) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (147/8) by 20 runs in Dubai. Williamson 57, Bravo 2/25, Sharma 2/37

    IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES CSK vs SRH: OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Dwayne Bravo removes Shahbaz Nadeem for 5. Another one bites the dust. A good length ball around off and middle, Nadeem looks to slog but ends up getting a top edge. The ball balloons are high in the air. Bravo calls for the catch and settles under it take it easy. Hyderabad 146/8 in 19.3 overs vs Chennai (167/6)

    That seems like the final nail in the coffin for Hyderabad!

    CSK vs SRH LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES IPL 2020: OUT! HIT WICKET! A low full toss from Shardul Thakur, Rashid Khan tries to use his wrists and flick it over the fence but mistimes it. It goes straight to Chahar at long-on. This is the end for Sunrisers Hyderabad, is that the game for Chennai? SRH 146/7 in 19 overs vs CSK (167/6)

SRH vs CSK 2020 Dream11 IPL, Match 29 IPL 2020 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Chennai Super Kings' desperation for a win, after two successive defeats, finally ended on Tuesday as the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team registered a 20-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad. The win helped CSK to keep their playoff hopes alive as the team now sits at the sixth spot on the points table while SRH remain at the fifth position in the eight-team table. Both CSK and SRH have six matches each left to play in the league phase. After putting a respectable 167/6 wickets in 20 overs, some disciplined and economical bowling helped CSK restrict their opponents at 147/8 wickets in 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. TOSS – MS Dhoni wins Toss as Chennai Super Kings opted to bat vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 in Dubai.

Time is fast running out for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, a team that desperately need their batting to click when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai, UAE on Tuesday in a battle to keep their Indian Premier League hopes alive. Also Read - DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints For IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 30 at Dubai International Stadium 7.30 PM IST Wednesday, October 14

HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2020, CSK (167/6) beat SRH (147/8) by 20 runs in Dubai

The three-time champions and last edition’s runner-up, CSK are seeking a revival of fortunes after suffering five defeats in seven games. They are currently at the penultimate position in the eight-team standings halfway into the tournament. Considered as one of the most successful chasers in the history of IPL with a chase-master in Dhoni, CSK’s batting struggle this year can be gauged from the fact that all their defeats came while going after targets. While Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis have had decent outings so far, CSK need a stronger show from their faltering middle order too. Also Read - IPL 2020, DC vs RR in Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 30

SRH, on the other hand, are only a tad better-placed than CSK at the fifth spot with three wins from seven games. But the five-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Sunday would be hurting the Hyderabad outfit badly as at one stage, they looked in complete control after posting a competitive 158/4. Batting has not been SRH’s concern at all as the likes of Jonny Bairstow, skipper David Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson are all among runs and have the ability to shoulder the responsibility on their own. But it is the bowling unit which let SRH down on Sunday. Despite losing senior pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to injuries, SRH have shown tremendous fighting abilities with Rashid Khan and yorker specialist T Natarajan doing the job for the side.

SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C/wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.