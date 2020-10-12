Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Time is fast running out for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, a team which desperately needs its batting to click when it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Tuesday in a battle to keep its IPL hopes alive. The three-time champions and last edition's runner-up, Chennai Super Kings are seeking a revival of fortunes after suffering five defeats in seven games. They are currently at the penultimate position in the eight-team standings halfway into the tournament. Considered one of the most successful chasers in the history of IPL with a chase-master in Dhoni, CSK's batting struggle this year can be gauged from the fact that all their defeats came while going after targets. While Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis have had decent outings so far, CSK need a stronger show from its faltering middle order to. After facing brickbats for persisting with Kedar Jadhav, CSK dropped him in their last match and his replacement Narayan Jagadeesan – 33 off 28 – made a decent score in the company of Ambati Rayudu – 42 off 40. However, CSK's chase fell apart after the duo departed.

SRH vs CSK IPL Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 11. Also Read - IPL 2020 News: Delhi Capitals Pacer Ishant Sharma Ruled Out of T20 Tournament Due to Rib Injury

Time: 7.30 PM IST Also Read - RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 28 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Monday, October 12

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

SRH vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/WK), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

SRH vs CSK SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood.

