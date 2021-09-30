SRH vs CSK Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL

Sharjah: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s SRH vs CSK at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah: In another blockbuster contest of VIVO IPL 2021 – two out of form teams Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will clash against each other to continue their winning momentum at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Thursday evening. The VIVO IPL SRH vs CSK match will start at 7:30 PM IST – September 30. Sunrisers resumed the IPL 2021 campaign on a dull note with back to back defeats in the tournament. Sunrisers’ batsmen disappoint big time this season and are out of the playoffs race. However, in their last game, SRH beat Rajasthan to get to the winning ways but it was too late for them. On the other side, Chennai Super Kings have played dominant cricket so far after the resumption of the league as they have won all of their matches in the UAE leg. On Thursday they will look to seal their spot for the playoffs with the win. Here is the VIVO IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, SRH vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SRH vs CSK Playing 11s VIVO IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – VIVO IPL.Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table After RR vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore Consolidate No.3 Spot; Harshal Patel Swells Lead in Purple Cap Race

TOSS – The VIVO IPL 2021 Match 35 match toss between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 7 PM (IST). Also Read - RR vs RCB Highlights IPL 2021 Match Updates: Maxwell And Bowlers Power Royal Challengers Bangalore to Clinical 7-Wicket Win Over Rajasthan Royals

Time – 7:30 PM Also Read - IPL 2021 RCB vs RR: Glenn Maxwell And Bowlers Inspire Royal Challengers Bangalore to Thrash Rajasthan Royals by 7 Wickets

Venue – Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

SRH vs CSK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Wriddhiman Saha

Batters – Faf du Plessis (C), Kane Williamson (VC), Jason Roy

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran

Bowlers – Rashid-Khan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

SRH vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

SRH vs CSK Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sherfane Rutherford, Umran Malik

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CSK Dream11 Team/ SRH Dream11 Team/ Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team/ Royal Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips VIVO IPL/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.