SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 46 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match Maharashtra Cricket Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 1, Sunday

Mumbai: Pace sensation Umran Malik's performance will be followed again keenly when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on struggling Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Malik has been the find of the season as he outsmarted the top batters of the world with his brutal pace.

His 5/25 show against Gujarat Titans, albeit in a losing cause, is considered one of the best bowling displays in the IPL history.

The right-arm tearaway pacer from Jammu has become talk of the ongoing IPL after clocking over 150 kmph consistently. He has so far picked up 15 wickets from eight matches at a strike rate of 12.00.

But despite his heroics with the ball, SRH eventually fell short by five runs against Gujarat Titans in their last game. And come Sunday, Malik would look for more support from his pacer colleagues Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen and T Natarajan. Jansen, in particular, was the culprit as he failed to defend 22 runs off the last over against Gujarat with Rashid Khan going hammer and tongs.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 43 toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Stadium, Mumbai

SRH vs CSK Possible Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Dwaine Pretorious.

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kane Williamson, Ambati Rayudu, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, MS Dhoni, Shashank Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Maheesh Theekshana, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Captain: Kane Willamson Vice Captain: Umran Malik