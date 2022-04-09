Mumbai: One of the major reasons why defending champions Chennai Super Kings have failed to win a single match in three attempts in IPL 2022 is the form of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. The stylish right-hander, who bagged the Orange Cap last season for being the leading run-getter, has managed to muster merely two runs in three games and that has set CSK back.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Score: Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK To Battle It Out Against Kane Williamson-led SRH For 1st Win

Ex-CSK cricketer Harbhajan Singh wants Gaikwad to be dropped for the next three games and get him back in the side for the fourth game. While that sounds bizarre – given the temperament of Gaikwad and his importance in the yellow jersey – a gutted Harbhajan hoped the CSK opener finds form.

Harbhajan said while speaking on Sportskeeda: "If I was a member of the team management, I would have said 'Let him (Gaikwad) take rest for three games with his family, bring him straight into the fourth game. Why waste the first three games?' Let's hope that he finds form because we know that he is a quality player and has great ability in his batting."

In the absence of Imran Tahir, Harbhajan reckoned Chennai is missing a quality spinner and that is not helping their campaign. He said further: “I think the one thing that is missing in the CSK camp is a quality leg spinner. Imran Tahir used to bowl brilliantly and pick wickets. Ravindra Jadeja needs a partner who can bowl with him in tandem.”

Chennai take on Hyderabad and both teams are yet to get off-the-mark.