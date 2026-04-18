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SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan-led Sunrisers aim to stop Chennai Super Kings winning run in Hyderabad

SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan's side aims to stop Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK's winning run at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Published date india.com Published: April 18, 2026 4:16 PM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2026 Live score and Updates (Source: IANS, X)

IPL 2026: IPL 2026 match no. 27 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. All eyes will once again be on SRH previous match winners Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain when they face the five times champions.

Hinge made an immediate impact by striking in the opening over and tearing through the top order, dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius. The right-arm pacer also removed skipper Riyan Parag to return with excellent figures of 4/34.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will rely on their in-form pace attack to deliver another strong performance against CSK. Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain will be eager to test CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad early, especially with the opener enduring a lean run this season, managing a highest score of just 28 in five innings.

However, CSK will take confidence from Sanju Samson’s return to form. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed an unbeaten hundred against Delhi Capitals before backing it up with a fluent 48 in the victory over Kolkata Knight Riders.

CSK have regained momentum with back-to-back wins

CSK started their IPL 2026 campaign on a disappointing note with three straight losses, the five-time champions have regained momentum with back-to-back wins, even in the absence of MS Dhoni, who is expected to return for the next game in Mumbai.

However, CSK suffered a huge blow in the bowling department, with left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a quadriceps injury during the win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

With Dhoni and Nathan Ellis already unavailable, Chennai may be forced to rework their pace combination. Mukesh Choudhary is in line to provide a like-for-like replacement with the new ball, while Ramakrishna Ghosh remains another option.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 27 Predicted 12

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c, wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish ReddIy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brewis, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary/Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein/MS Dhoni

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 LIVE score and Updates HERE-

Live Updates

  • Apr 18, 2026 5:40 PM IST

    SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Cricket Match: Abhishek Sharma’s struggles in 2026 continued as he registered his seventh duck of the calendar year, the most by an Indian batter in T20 cricket in a single year. Sharma’s inconsistency at the top has become a growing concern for SRH.

  • Apr 18, 2026 5:37 PM IST

    SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Cricket Match: SRH camp has also been hit by multiple injuries. Brydon Carse and David Payne have both been ruled out for the remainder of the season, prompting the inclusion of Dilshan Madushanka as a replacement for Carse. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins will not be available for the clash against Chennai Super Kings.

  • Apr 18, 2026 4:56 PM IST

    SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Cricket Match: CSK suffered a massive setback ahead of the SRH clash as Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament, while Spencer Johnson is still unavailable as he is yet to link up with the squad.

  • Apr 18, 2026 4:40 PM IST

    SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Cricket Match: There was a positive sign for Chennai Super Kings as MS Dhoni took part in a light foot volleyball session alongside Sanju Samson, Sarfaraz Khan and members of the support staff during Friday’s training. However, head coach Stephen Fleming remained tight-lipped on Dhoni’s availability for tonight’s clash, only saying that he is “progressing well.”

  • Apr 18, 2026 4:25 PM IST

    SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Cricket Match: Chennai Super Kings have held the upper hand against Sunrisers Hyderbad, leading the head-to-head record 15-7. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad have enjoyed a slight advantage at home, with three win out of five matches against CSK in Hyderabad. Recent contests have also been evenly matched, with both teams claiming two wins each against one another since 2023.

  • Apr 18, 2026 4:19 PM IST

    SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Cricket Match: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings of IPL 2026 match no.27 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

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