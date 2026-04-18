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SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan-led Sunrisers aim to stop Chennai Super Kings winning run in Hyderabad

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SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan-led Sunrisers aim to stop Chennai Super Kings winning run in Hyderabad

SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan's side aims to stop Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK's winning run at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2026 Live score and Updates (Source: IANS, X)

IPL 2026: IPL 2026 match no. 27 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. All eyes will once again be on SRH previous match winners Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain when they face the five times champions.

Hinge made an immediate impact by striking in the opening over and tearing through the top order, dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius. The right-arm pacer also removed skipper Riyan Parag to return with excellent figures of 4/34.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will rely on their in-form pace attack to deliver another strong performance against CSK. Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain will be eager to test CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad early, especially with the opener enduring a lean run this season, managing a highest score of just 28 in five innings.

However, CSK will take confidence from Sanju Samson’s return to form. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed an unbeaten hundred against Delhi Capitals before backing it up with a fluent 48 in the victory over Kolkata Knight Riders.

CSK have regained momentum with back-to-back wins

CSK started their IPL 2026 campaign on a disappointing note with three straight losses, the five-time champions have regained momentum with back-to-back wins, even in the absence of MS Dhoni, who is expected to return for the next game in Mumbai.

However, CSK suffered a huge blow in the bowling department, with left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a quadriceps injury during the win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

With Dhoni and Nathan Ellis already unavailable, Chennai may be forced to rework their pace combination. Mukesh Choudhary is in line to provide a like-for-like replacement with the new ball, while Ramakrishna Ghosh remains another option.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 27 Predicted 12

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c, wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish ReddIy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brewis, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary/Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein/MS Dhoni

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 LIVE score and Updates HERE-

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