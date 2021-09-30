SRH vs CSK MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2021 , T20 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 44 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings IPL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, IPL 2021 Today MATCH HIGHLIGHTS and UPDATES here. IPL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS – Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings became the first team to qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2021 with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 44 of the T20 League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Chasing 135, Chennai reached the target with two balls to spare. With 18 points from eleven matches, Chennai retained their top position in points table while Hyderabad are now eliminated from the tournament. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis got Chennai off to a flying start, adding 75 runs in the first ten overs. With 22 runs needed off 18 balls, Rayudu lofted Kaul over extra cover. In the next over, Rayudu launched Kumar for a six over long-on. It was followed by Dhoni crunching a four through cow corner to calm the nerves in the Chennai camp. Dhoni finished off the chase with a huge maximum over deep mid-wicket off Kaul in the final over to seal a playoff spot for his team. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021: Punjab Kings’ Chris Gayle Pulls Out Of IPL Due to 'Bubble Fat‪igue'