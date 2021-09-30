SRH vs CSK MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2021 , T20 CRICKET UPDATES

IPL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS – Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings became the first team to qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2021 with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 44 of the T20 League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Chasing 135, Chennai reached the target with two balls to spare. With 18 points from eleven matches, Chennai retained their top position in points table while Hyderabad are now eliminated from the tournament. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis got Chennai off to a flying start, adding 75 runs in the first ten overs. With 22 runs needed off 18 balls, Rayudu lofted Kaul over extra cover. In the next over, Rayudu launched Kumar for a six over long-on. It was followed by Dhoni crunching a four through cow corner to calm the nerves in the Chennai camp. Dhoni finished off the chase with a huge maximum over deep mid-wicket off Kaul in the final over to seal a playoff spot for his team.

    The next clash will be between Punjab and Kolkata. Do join us for the same at 1st October at 6 pm Local (7:30 PM IST).

    CSK Become 1st Team to Qualify For IPL Playoffs

    PLAYER OF THE MATCH, Josh Hazlewood says that, he is really satisfied that the hard work in training paid off today and he is learning a lot under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Mentions that the wicket of Roy was important as he can be very dangerous and that set the tone nicely. Mentions that the wicket was on the slower side and they had to adjust. He ends by saying that he is learning a lot playing with Dwayne Bravo.

    Josh Hazlewood, 3/24, Bags Player of The Match

    MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai Super Kings, says that this qualification means a lot after what happened in the last season. Adds that a lot of things didn't go their way in the last season but they did not make excuses and have taken the responsibility. Mentions that the wicket was a difficult one and the bounce was a bit tricky on this surface. Praises his bowlers by saying that they adjusted well by changing their lengths and pace. Says that with a bit of dew, it got a bit easier to bat on but the bounce did not change much. Confesses that the team is very proud of the fans they have but wants them to still be humble at this stage.

    SRH vs CSK LIVE SCORE- Dhoni-Rayudu Finish Job For Chennai

    Kane Williamson, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, says that the first half wasn't their best and the surface wasn't easy to bat on. Adds that they tried their best and they need to make minor adjustments to get over the line. Mentions that they were good with the bat in the Powerplay and the young players did put in an effort in the end but it wasn't enough and it was always going to be difficult against Chennai. Adds that the wicket was similar in both innings and Chennai are a class side and applauds them for putting on another great performance. He ends by saying that it's a tough competition and every team has their losses, they just need to pick themselves up again and keep going.

    SunRisers Hyderabad had a low score on the board but they could have made it tough for Chennai Super Kings by taking early wickets but it wasn't to be. Their first wicket came in the 11th over but by then Chennai was off to a great start. Hyderabad did pull things back a bit by taking quick wickets in the death overs but thanks to some brilliant batting at the top and some quality batting in the death, Chennai got over the line. Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers for his 3 wickets and Rashid Khan took 1. But the rest of the bowlers had a tough day.

    IPL 2021 LIVE- ‘That Winning Feeling’ – Maahi Maar Rahaa Hai!

    Chennai Super Kings have done it! They are through to the playoffs! From a team that struggled in 2020, to a team that has been excellent in 2021, it has been a great performance by Chennai. They chased this target in the final over but it still counts as 2 points. Hyderabad tried their best in the death overs to pull a rabbit out of the hat, but it wasn't to be for them. They are officially out of the playoffs race now.