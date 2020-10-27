SRH vs DC 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips

SRH vs DC 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs, Dream11 Team Prediction For Today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 47 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: Delhi Capitals would look to complete the unfinished business and seal their place in the playoffs when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial Indian Premier League match on Tuesday. Two back-to-back defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab must be hurting but DC need to shrug it off and add two points to take their tally to 16, which will elevate them to the top of the table. On the other hand, Sunrisers’ hopes to reach the playoffs are hanging by a thread. David Warner and his men occupy the penultimate spot with eight points from 11 outings. To reach the qualifiers they must win their remaining three games and hope all other results go their way. The Capitals possess an explosive batting department as well as a formidable bowling unit. They have not been dependent on any one person, as different players have raised their hands at different points of time to deliver the goods for the team. The South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada (23 wickets) and Anrich Nortje (14) has been exceptional. Tushar Deshpande and Ravichandran Ashwin”s performance has been erratic in recent matches, while Axar Patel has done well to suffocate the opposition teams. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Streaming, SRH vs DC in Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Dubai Weather Forecast For Match 47

Sunrisers head into the clash after a demoralising loss. Chasing a modest 127 against KXIP, the complexion of the match changed following the dismissal of openers Warner and Jonny Bairstow in quick succession. The former champions lost five wickets in the final two overs to suffer a humiliating defeat. The team heavily relies on its batting unit, mainly on Bairstow, Warner and Manish Pandey. Vijay Shankar did well in the win against Rajasthan Royals but couldn’t replicate his performance against KXIP. The bowling unit strengthened by the inclusion of Jason Holder was outstanding in the previous game and skipper Warner will desperately hope they put up a similar display against Delhi. The Orange Army will also take confidence from the fact that they defeated Delhi earlier in the tournament. Also Read - SRH vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 47 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 27 Tuesday

IPL Match Toss Time: The toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals for match no. 47 of IPL 2020 will take place at 7 PM (IST). Also Read - KKR vs KXIP 2020, IPL Today Match Report: Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Mohammed Shami Propel Kings XI Punjab to Top Four in Points Table, Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 Wickets

IPL Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

SRH vs DC My Dream11 Team

Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, David Warner (VC), Shreyas Iyer, Priyam Garg, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Holder, T Natarajan, Rashid Khan and Ravi Ashwin (C).

SRH vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed/Basil Thampi, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw/Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande/Harshal Patel and Anrich Nortje.

SRH vs DC SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Yarra Prithviraj, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Pravin Dubey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande.

