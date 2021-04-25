SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction Vivo IPL 2021:

SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction Vivo IPL 2021 – Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 20 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM 25th April.

Sunrisers Hyderabad finally won their first match of the season when they defeated Punjab Kings in their last game. The Orange Army had come up with a solid performance as they had won by nine wickets and the win must have added a lot of confidence to David Warner's team. It was a complete performance as SRH restricted PBKS to 120 runs and then chased down the total with nine wickets in hand. The addition of Kane Williamson has also added another shot in the arm for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals won their previous match against defending champions Mumbai Indians and they are ticking the right boxes. The Capitals have a strong team and they are making the most of it as they are executing their skills.

TOSS: The IPL 2021 match toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM IST – April 25.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

SRH vs DC My Dream11 Team:

Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Steve Smith, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Kagiso Rabada and Ravi Ashwin.

Captain – David Warner, Vice-captain – Kagiso Rabada.

SRH vs DC Probable Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed and Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Sandeep Sharma

Delhi Capitals – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Amit Mishra, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan.

SRH vs DC SQUADS:

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy.

Delhi Capitals– Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod.

