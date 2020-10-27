Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s SRH vs DC at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: Delhi Capitals would look to complete the unfinished business and seal their place in the playoffs when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial Indian Premier League match on Tuesday. Two back-to-back defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab must be hurting but DC need to shrug it off and add two points to take their tally to 16, which will elevate them to the top of the table. On the other hand, Sunrisers’ hopes to reach the playoffs are hanging by a thread. David Warner and his men occupy the penultimate spot with eight points from 11 outings. To reach the qualifiers they must win their remaining three games and hope all other results go their way. The Capitals possess an explosive batting department as well as a formidable bowling unit. They have not been dependent on any one person, as different players have raised their hands at different points of time to deliver the goods for the team. The South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada (23 wickets) and Anrich Nortje (14) has been exceptional. Tushar Deshpande and Ravichandran Ashwin’s performance has been erratic in recent matches, while Axar Patel has done well to suffocate the opposition teams. Also Read - KKR vs KXIP 2020, IPL Today Match Report: Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Mohammed Shami Propel Kings XI Punjab to Top Four in Points Table, Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 Wickets

Sunrisers head into the clash after a demoralising loss. Chasing a modest 127 against KXIP, the complexion of the match changed following the dismissal of openers Warner and Jonny Bairstow in quick succession. The former champions lost five wickets in the final two overs to suffer a humiliating defeat. The team heavily relies on its batting unit, mainly on Bairstow, Warner and Manish Pandey. Vijay Shankar did well in the win against Rajasthan Royals but couldn’t replicate his performance against KXIP. The bowling unit strengthened by the inclusion of Jason Holder was outstanding in the previous game and skipper Warner will desperately hope they put up a similar display against Delhi. The Orange Army will also take confidence from the fact that they defeated Delhi earlier in the tournament. Here is the IPL 2020 Dream11 Guru Tips and SRH vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, SRH vs DC Dream11 Guru Tips, SRH vs DC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SRH vs DC Probable XIs Dream11 IPL. Also Read - BUR vs TOT Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Football Match at Turf Moor 1.30 AM IST October 27 Tuesday

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 27. Also Read - Does Rohit Sharma Not Picked For India's Tour of Australia Mean he Will Not Feature in IPL Anymore?

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

SRH vs DC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer, Priyam Garg, David Warner (VC)

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (C), Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Anrich Nirtje, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan

SRH vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma/Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande.

SRH vs DC SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Yarra Prithviraj, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande, Prithvi Shaw, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Lalit Yadav.

